Gwent Police officers would like to speak to Tristan Chapman, 28, and Jordan Parfitt, 23, in connection with an investigation into an affray.

Chapman and Parfitt both have links to the Torfaen and Newport areas.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the force call on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300433353.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.