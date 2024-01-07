Here are some pictures from our archive of snowfall in the 1970s and 80s with communities enjoying sledging, snowball fights and building snowmen.

Snow fall on February 1978 in Newport providing winter sport for this community.

Sledging with the dog in Newport in 1982.

Mr David Palmer giving the finishing touches to his igloo in Caerwent in 1982.

Newport tyre fitters Chris Mitchell, left, and Paul Baugh building a snowman on Chepstow Road, Newport, in 1979.

Gary Towell, left, and Andrew Nicholls enjoy sliding on the frozen moat of Caerphilly Castle.

Members of 104 TA regiment, Raglan Barracks, Newport, waiting to help in the snow of 1982.

This dog walker playing snowball with his pup on Newport's Ridgeway in 1980.

The snow in Caerleon in February 1981.

Children in Rogerstone loving the snow of 1979.