WHEN the snow is thumping down in Gwent there's nothing better than to get out and enjoy some winter fun.

Here are some pictures from our archive of snowfall in the 1970s and 80s with communities enjoying sledging, snowball fights and building snowmen.

South Wales Argus: snow fall on February 1978 in Newport providing winter sport for this communitySnow fall on February 1978 in Newport providing winter sport for this community.

South Wales Argus: Sledging with the dog in Newport in 1982Sledging with the dog in Newport in 1982.

South Wales Argus: Mr David Palmer giving the finishing touches to his igloo in Caerwent in 1982Mr David Palmer giving the finishing touches to his igloo in Caerwent in 1982.

South Wales Argus: Newport tyre fitters Chris Mitchell, left, and Paul Baugh building a snowman on Chepstow Road,Newport tyre fitters Chris Mitchell, left, and  Paul Baugh building a snowman on Chepstow Road, Newport, in 1979.

South Wales Argus: Gary Towell, left, and Andrew Nicholls enjoy sliding on the frozen moat of Caerphilly CastleGary Towell, left, and Andrew Nicholls enjoy sliding on the frozen moat of Caerphilly Castle.

South Wales Argus: Members of 104 TA regiment, Raglan Barracks, Newport, waiting to help in the snow of 1982Members of 104 TA regiment, Raglan Barracks, Newport, waiting to help in the snow of 1982.

South Wales Argus: This dog walker playing snowball with his pup on Newport's Ridgeway in 1980This dog walker playing snowball with his pup on Newport's Ridgeway in 1980.

South Wales Argus: The snow in Caerleon in February 1981The snow in Caerleon in February 1981.

South Wales Argus: Children in Rogerstone loving the snow of 1979Children in Rogerstone loving the snow of 1979.

 