An independent report into culture at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was commissioned last year following allegations about abusive behaviour by two of its staff.

An investigation by ITV News had reported allegations two firemen had been allowed to keep their jobs despite claims of sexual harassment and abusing women, while the former partner of another firefighter said she had been the victim of domestic abuse.

The investigation by Fenella Morris KC released its report today, Wednesday. It sets out “serious failings in the service’s policies, procedures, and systems, and real suffering on the part of those affected by the poor behaviour of others”.

Among the findings set out in the 185-page report are “the toleration of problematic behaviours, including: sexual harassment; negative assumptions about women; domestic abuse and physical aggression outside of work; the expression of negative views in relation to the protected characteristics of sex, race and/or religion; bullying; harmful ‘banter’; drug and alcohol abuse; and improper interference with procedures”.

The report also said investigators had found “misconduct, including criminal conduct, that has previously gone insufficiently addressed, to the detriment of the Service's culture.”

Other findings included a lack of diversity, inadequate training, and “a lack of respect for colleagues in all roles and ranks.”

The report set out how some people in leadership roles had used their position to bully others, while many female employees and firefighters reported sexist attitudes and behaviours. Concerns were also raised about a lack of transparency in hiring and promotion procedures, with some raising concerns that people were hired or promoted based on personal connections rather than merit.

Following the release of the report, the service’s chief fire officer Huw Jakeway released an open letter, in which he announced is retiring.

He said: “For those who have had negative experiences of the service, I am profoundly sorry.

“There is no place for inappropriate behaviour within South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.”

Mr Jakeway, who has served as chief fire officer for more than 12 years, added: “I have always led with mutual respect, inclusivity, pride and passion.

“Now is time for a change in leadership and yesterday I informed the Fire Authority of my intention to retire.

“The appointment process for the next chief fire officer will not detract from or delay the work to address the recommendations.

“The next chief fire officer will have an opportunity to set their vision for the service and a long-term plan to address the recommendations and findings of the Independent Culture Review.

“I am confident through a collective commitment across the service and with assistance from partners, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will emerge with a more positive and inclusive culture.”

Positive findings set out in the report include “positive measures to support mental health and the neuro-diverse”, and “the chief fire officer's championing of the prevention of violence against women and girls”.