Research from global mentoring provider PushFar has put the number of vacancies in Newport at 805, for a population of 159,600 people.

It means there is one vacancy per 198 residents.

Last January, PushFar recorded a 39 per cent increase in web traffic with people especially eager to upgrade their skillsets and get careers advice.

Ed Johnson, chief executive and co-founder, says the data is showing another increase at the start of 2024.

Mr Johnson has advised that people speak to a mentor in order to find ways to stand out against other applicants in an increasingly competitive job market.

Among other suggestions, he says it is vital to have a “strong, up to date” CV and prepare for job interviews.