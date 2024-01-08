GOOGLE searches for “new job” spike each January as people look to revamp their careers - with no day in the calendar more popular for jobseekers than January 7.
Research from global mentoring provider PushFar has put the number of vacancies in Newport at 805, for a population of 159,600 people.
It means there is one vacancy per 198 residents.
Last January, PushFar recorded a 39 per cent increase in web traffic with people especially eager to upgrade their skillsets and get careers advice.
Ed Johnson, chief executive and co-founder, says the data is showing another increase at the start of 2024.
Mr Johnson has advised that people speak to a mentor in order to find ways to stand out against other applicants in an increasingly competitive job market.
Among other suggestions, he says it is vital to have a “strong, up to date” CV and prepare for job interviews.
