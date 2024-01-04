Patrick Drake, 25, Caldicot, has a history of theft offences and was locked up at Newport Magistrates' Court.

His latest crimes took place over the Christmas holiday when he stole beef worth £35 from Aldi and washing powder valued at £90 from the Co-op.

Drake also tried to steal beef joints worth £50 from Asda.

All offences took place in Caldicot.

Drake, of Longfellow Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

These offences put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for similar matters committed last year.

The defendant was jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay compensation.