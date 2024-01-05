TWO men have been remanded in custody after they pleaded guilty to a robbery.
Gareth Beasley, 40, of High Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly and Terrell James, 41, of Louisa Place, Butetown, Cardiff admitted robbing their victim of a wallet and passport.
The incident happened on November 26 last year in Cardiff, the city’s crown court was told.
The defendants’ sentences were adjourned to February 5 for the preparation of reports.
MORE NEWS: Men grew drugs at five cannabis factories in South Wales Valleys
Beasley and James appeared in court via video link from prison.
Judge Simon Mills warned the pair to expect jail time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here