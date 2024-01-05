Gareth Beasley, 40, of High Street, Cross Keys, Caerphilly and Terrell James, 41, of Louisa Place, Butetown, Cardiff admitted robbing their victim of a wallet and passport.

The incident happened on November 26 last year in Cardiff, the city’s crown court was told.

The defendants’ sentences were adjourned to February 5 for the preparation of reports.

MORE NEWS: Men grew drugs at five cannabis factories in South Wales Valleys

Beasley and James appeared in court via video link from prison.

Judge Simon Mills warned the pair to expect jail time.