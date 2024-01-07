Ben Price and Kenny Staples opened Creates Monmouth, a café, bistro and eight-bedroom B&B in 2020.

Located on Church Street, Creates Monmouth is situated on the same street as the Savoy Theatre.

It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott has visited the Monmouth café (Image: Ben Price)

Last year the café welcomed many well-known stars including Newport-born Hollywood star Michael Sheen, legendary thespian Simon Callow, It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott, famous TV architect George Clarke, and musician Paulo Nutini.

Mr Price said: “Most of the time we didn’t know they were coming.

“George Clarke stayed with us, I saw his name on the booking and couldn’t believe it when I saw that it was really him.

George Clarke with owners Ben Price and Kenny Staples (Image: Ben Price)

“Simon Callow was a really nice person to speak to and super friendly, but they have all been lovely and were happy to have a picture.

“Monmouth is used a lot for filming and The Savoy Theatre is on the same street, I think that attracts some celebrities.

“We serve coffee and cake and also have a lunch menu.

Simon Callow inside Creates Monmouth (Image: Ben Price)

“In the evening we have a bistro and our Sunday roads are our most popular item.”

The café is combined with an art gallery with Creates Monmouth also offering gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Creates Monmouth's B&B also appeared on an episode of Channel 4's Four in a Bed - and were crowed the episode's winners. The programme shows B&B owners taking turns to stay with one another and pay what they consider fair for their stay after giving feedback. The winner is the establishment named the best value for money.

Creates Monmouth even welcomed Hollywood’s Michael Sheen (Image: Ben Price)

Creates Monmouth is open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm, and again from 6pm to 10pm, and on Sundays from midday to 4pm.

Outside Creates Monmouth (Image: Ben Price)