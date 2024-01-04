The former Santander branch in Monmouth’s Agincourt Square has been left unused since the Spanish-owned bank pulled out of the town in May 2019, according to an application submitted by Gay Rogers who owns the building.

Mrs Rogers, of the Barry Island Cottage Company Ltd, which is also registered at Agincourt Square, has applied to Monmouthshire County Council for change of use planning permission which would allow the ground floor to be used for A1 retail use with the whole building currently having A2 permission for financial services.

She has also asked for permission to change the use of the first and second floors and remodel them to create two self-contained flats.

New partition walls would be created and there would be new sanitary and kitchen facilities installed.