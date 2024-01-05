Dr Adam Meehan has applied for planning permission for the single 20 ft by 7.7ft shepherd’s hut with raised decking in the garden of his Ivy Cottage home at Mitchel Troy Common Road, Mitchel Troy, Monmouthshire.

The wooden hut would be on cast iron wheels with a corrugated tin roof and sides, and situated some 80 metres from his home.

In his application to Monmouthshire County Council Dr Meehan states: “The shepherd’s hut is to be used for sustainable tourist accommodation (glamping) throughout the year, to help mitigate negative effects due to the seasonal nature of tourism, and to deliver the economic benefits of year-round tourism accommodation to support the local economy.”

The shepherd’s hut will be powered solely by renewable energy, via the applicant’s existing residential energy supplies.

The house is powered by 18 solar panels and a battery and the electricity provided from the grid is from a “100 per cent renewable” energy supplier while the application states energy use is also offset via Dr Meehan’s “part ownership of a cooperatively owned wind turbine”.

The Craig Fatha wind turbine is located near Coedely in Rhondda Cynon Taf and information provided with the application states: “The applicant’s share in it generates the equivalent of 120 per cent of their annual residential electricity consumption.”

A view towards the site of where it's planned to place the shepherd's hut. (Image: Monmouthshire County Council planning file.)

All guests will also be “requested to segregate their waste, which will be disposed of/recycled with the applicant’s domestic waste.”

One parking space will be provided for guests on the existing gravel residential drive and addtional space can be provided as it has room for five cars with only two spaces regularly used.

A public footpath, part of the Mitchel Troy loop, runs through the applicant’s residential land, and will be 80m from the hut at its nearest point and screened by large mature trees, with the nearest neighbouring property, Stone House, some 70m away and “entirely shielded by high hedges and large trees.”

Use of the public footpath network will be highlighted to guests as a way to explore the local area. The hut will have a single outdoor light to provide guests with safe access, and it will operate by sensor and timer.

Foul water will connect with the applicant’s existing domestic foul water drainage system and the existing domestic septic tank which has available capacity.

The application is being considered by the planning department.