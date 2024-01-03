Gwent Police officers want to speak to Jack Heard, 25, and Jay Jones, 20, who are both from the Torfaen area, about an assault that happened on Thursday, December 21.

A statement from Gwent Police, issued just before 2pm on Wednesday, January 3, said: "We’re appealing for information to find two men from the Torfaen area.

"Officers want to speak to 25-year-old Jack Heard, and 20-year-old Jay Jones, about an assault that happened in Cwmbran on 21 December.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2300433475, or you can direct message police on social media.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."