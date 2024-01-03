The Queen’s Ballroom in Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, was built as a cinema in 1910, and has over the decades served as a skating rink, nightclub and ballroom.

In recent years, the building fell into disrepair, but a £90,000 grant from the government’s Community Ownership Fund has revived its future as an events space.

Not-for-profit media company Cymru Creations plans to turn the top floor into a film school, teaching young people film-making skills such as scriptwriting, presenting and filming.

Gwent Police say enquiries into the burglary, which allegedly happened between 9pm on Saturday, December 23, and midnight on Christmas Day, are ongoing.

Cymru Creations chief executive officer Kevin Phillips says the incident threatened to have a “negative knock-on effect” on their community projects in the town.

“We can only think that, because the bin was knocked over, they stood on it to get in. They smashed a few mirrors and bits and caused some mindless vandalism inside,” he said.

“They smashed the window from the outside. There were shards of glass outside when we arrived. If there was a mum and buggy walking past, it’s not safe. So the first thing we did was clear up the glass.

The Queen's Ballroom will house a film school on the first floor (Image: Cymru Creations)

“It’s mad to think it happened here. The lack of police presence on the high street is having an impact on us.”

Mr Phillips hopes to be able to open the Queen’s Ballroom fully and to a “really great standard” for October 2024, pending funding decisions.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a burglary on Queen Victoria Street, Tredegar, that allegedly happened between 9pm on Saturday, December 23, and midnight on Monday, December 25.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV, is asked to call 101 or direct message us on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2300437432.”