A MAN is to stand trial in the summer after he pleaded not guilty to raping a woman.
Xain Morris, 27, from Tredegar denied two counts of rape and one charge of assault by penetration.
The prosecution claims the allegations took place in 2021.
Morris, of Morgan Street, is due to go on trial on August 19.
He was granted unconditional bail after appearing before Judge Simon Mills at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was represented by Sol Hartley while Nigel Fryer appeared for the prosecution.
