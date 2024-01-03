The blockade at the entrances to the BAE systems site in Glascoed, Usk, was staged by Cymru Peace Coalition with over 60 activists taking part in the demonstration.

They are urging BAE and other companies to end ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence, and supplies trading with them.

Demonstrators at the BAE systems site in Glascoed, Usk (Image: Cymru Peace Coalition)

Demonstrators held a huge banner that read ‘UK Weapons Kill’ whilst waving Palestinian flags.

Rebecca Vaughan, chairwoman of Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: "I am proud that people are highlighting arms production in Wales and its role in the genocide in Gaza.

“We are concerned about Welsh politicians have supported arms companies complicit in war crimes, as well as council pension funds invested in arms companies like the greater Gwent Pension Fund.

“We ask all politicians to use their influence to end the genocide and end complicity with arms companies fuelling human rights abuses.”

Demonstrators said they ‘shut down’ BAE Systems PLC Glascoed site and ‘demand answers.’

Cymru Peace Coalition, a collective of Welsh peace, pro-Palestine and environmental campaign groups said: “Early this morning on January 3, over 60 activists from the Cymru Peace Coalition have shut down BAE Systems PLC Glascoed site, one of the UK's largest munitions factories.

“Banners saying, ‘Stop Arming Genocide’ and ‘UK Weapons Kill’ are held in the blockade of the factory site entrances. They take action to highlight BAE Systems PLC's complicity in what the International Federation of Human Rights calls "an unfolding genocide" against the Palestinian peoples by the government of Israel.”

They claim that BAE Systems currently supply Israel "with a range of weapons systems".

BAE Systems had not responded to request for comment at time of publication.