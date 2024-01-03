Posting to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, January 2, the education and Welsh language minister said he would get the review “under way” in his first week at the helm, adding: “As I said on day one of my campaign – there’s no need to delay.”

In the list of five proposals, the Neath MS also pledged to appoint a government where at least half of ministerial roles were held by women - as they currently are - and start a new government unit focused on “practical delivery”.

Mr Miles has the backing of a majority of Welsh Labour MSs

A majority of Welsh Labour members of the Senedd have backed Mr Miles to lead the party, including Newport East MS John Griffiths and the council leaders of Monmouthshire, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan.

After five years in the role, outgoing first minister Mark Drakeford announced he would be stepping down in March. Economy minister Vaughan Gething, who served as health minister during the pandemic, is also running to be his successor.

Review

The party proposed to “make 20mph the default speed limit in residential areas” in its manifesto ahead of the 2021 Senedd election in which it took 30 out of 60 seats.

The government says the slower limit will reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the road and encourage people to active travel.

Confirming his run on December 18, Mr Miles said: “I am determined to build on Mark’s legacy and his unquestionable commitment to public service. As we look forward to the next quarter century in the journey of devolution, we must set our sights on an ambitious future for Wales, led by Welsh Labour.

“The Tories’ attacks on public services, austerity and their mismanagement of our economy means things have been incredibly difficult for people across our country. We face many challenges ahead – but I am hopeful for the future.”

Speaking to the Argus about 20mph last month, Mr Gething said there had already been “talk about a review”.