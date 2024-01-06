WHEN storms hit it can cause considerable damage to homes and businesses.
But pictures from our archive show the people of Gwent also retain a sense of humour in the face of disaster.
From having a pint in a flooded out local or splashing about in the rain water, these pictures show our readers making the most of a bad situation.
Kimberley Park, Newport, flooded in 1990.
Regulars at a pub in Monmouth making the most of the flooding in 1990.
Children playing in flood water in Newport in 1990.
Dave Brown in a flooded Albany Street in Newport.
Carolyne Simpson mopping up at the Anchor Hotel, Tintern, after a flood in 1992.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here