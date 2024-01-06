But pictures from our archive show the people of Gwent also retain a sense of humour in the face of disaster.

From having a pint in a flooded out local or splashing about in the rain water, these pictures show our readers making the most of a bad situation.

Kimberley Park, Newport, flooded in 1990.

Regulars at a pub in Monmouth making the most of the flooding in 1990.

Children playing in flood water in Newport in 1990.

Dave Brown in a flooded Albany Street in Newport.

Carolyne Simpson mopping up at the Anchor Hotel, Tintern, after a flood in 1992.