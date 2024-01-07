Mitchell Jennifer has fond memories of the Golden Kitchen chip shop: "I remember that was a chip shop by there that used to wrap the tray in clingfilm, they were lush."

Emma Woodyatt: "Omg I remember my statement animal print coat I got from here Nefertiti."

Catherine Bennett: "I loved working in Nefertiti. I worked there between 20 & 23 years old. We used to go out straight from work & watch the grand national across the road in Dixons. Happy days."

Malcolm Wheeler: "Newport in the 90s was unreal....great atmosphere and shops, TJs and Le Pub were amazing nights out, best cheesey chips at Boomers. Great car scene down the Riverside. The indoor market was fab and did a great breakfast. There was a great chippy down Pill that did giant battered mushrooms. I'm glad I got to experience Newport during it's prime years. Loads of memories."

Mitchell Jennifer: "It looks so clean. I bought my first hifi in Dixon and went to to Hitman to buy a cd to play on it."