Council planners have agreed to a change of use of the former Ashleys Barber Shop premises on Heol Edward Lewis.

Applicant Raheem Din told Caerphilly Council he planned to open a “vibrant and much-needed” takeaway that would “serve breakfast and lunch”.

The premises will be renovated to create a “modern and inviting” business, with a new commercial kitchen installed, as well as a customer serving and waiting area.

Mr Din said the former barber shop was “unused and has been for many years” – council officers noted the premises, near the Harp Inn pub, had also previously been used by an estate agent.

The proposed redevelopment of the building will largely be internal, planning officers said.

Several neighbours lodged objections to the application. One told the council that Heol Edward Lewis “does not need litter, noise and traffic blocking the road”.

To help limit noise, council planners have imposed a condition on the future takeaway’s opening hours – the business can only open 8am to 10pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 9am to 9pm Sundays and bank holidays.

Deliveries will also be limited to the hours of 9am to 7pm.

Other neighbour objections included fears the new takeaway would be “in direct competition” with an existing fish and chip shop in Gelligaer, and that other takeaways in the area “would have to lay off staff”, but these were both dismissed by the council’s officers as not being “material planning considerations”.

Gelligaer Community Council told planners it had no objection to the takeaway proposal, but requested litter bins to be provided nearby to stop litter problems in the neighbourhood.