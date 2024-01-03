DRAMATIC footage shows a raid on a house in Barry after two drug dealers were jailed having been found with over 60kg of illegal drugs.
Footage released by South Wales Police shows an officer smashing in a door in Barry before police raid the property and one of the drug dealers, Daniel David, is handcuffed while lying on the living room floor.
#JAILED | 📺 Watch the moment where officers executed warrants on Porthkerry Road, Barry, where 50KGs of amphetamine and 10KGs of cannabis were seized.— South Wales Police Vale of Glamorgan (@SWPValeofGlam) January 3, 2024
Two men have since been jailed.
It was in July that officers executed warrants on Porthkerry Road, Barry, where 50kg of amphetamine were seized and a large amount of cannabis.
Further searches were conducted at a house linked to David and fellow drug dealer Nathan Mckernan where large amounts of cannabis and cash was seized.
Nearly 10kg of cannabis was seized during the investigation.
South Wales Police say mobile phones seized contained incriminating messages indicative of drug supply.
Both Mckernan and David were arrested, charged and remanded for possession with intent to supply class B drugs, amphetamine and cannabis.
On Friday, December 22, both men were sentenced following a guilty plea.
Mckernan was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail, while David was sentenced to four years and eight months in custody.
