Typically in Britain, the first two months of the year are colder than December, but – with a lightning-fast succession of storms and New Year temperatures as high as 13 degrees – many in Wales find the idea of “typical weather” hard to believe.

The Met Office expects Gwent to take a cold turn in the coming week, but what about snow?

Families in Newport, Caerphilly, Cwmbran and other parts of Gwent wait with bated (and frosty) breath, but according to the Met Office the answer – for now, at least – is no.

Next week, commencing Monday, January 8, starts with highs of just four degrees but there may not be a drop of rain, never mind, from the sky.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “There is no snow forecast for Gwent at the moment but it is not possible to forecast snow any further ahead than our operational seven-day forecast period.

Highs of just four degrees Celsius to start next week (Image: Met Office)

“There is no snow in your area forecast because high pressure is moving in across the UK through the weekend and into next week.

“This will lead to much more settled conditions with little in the way of precipitation.

“So it is turning colder, but any snow risk will remain in the Scottish mountains with a low chance of some light snow showers along the north east coast of the UK.”