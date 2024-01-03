Conall Evans, aged 30, from Pentre, in the Rhondda passed away following an alleged assault in Tonypandy on Monday.

Two men have been charged with murder.

A 30-year-old from Pentre and a 24-year-old from Tonypandy are due to appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court in the morning.

The alleged victim's family said: “Conall was a very well-loved son, brother and family member and he will be dearly missed.”

South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP24B93-PO1