A TRIBUTE has been paid to a “well-loved son” who died on New Year’s Day.
Conall Evans, aged 30, from Pentre, in the Rhondda passed away following an alleged assault in Tonypandy on Monday.
Two men have been charged with murder.
A 30-year-old from Pentre and a 24-year-old from Tonypandy are due to appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court in the morning.
The alleged victim's family said: “Conall was a very well-loved son, brother and family member and he will be dearly missed.”
MORE NEWS: Man to stand trial after pleading not guilty to GBH on child
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them on: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP24B93-PO1
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article