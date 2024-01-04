Live

Lane closed on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge eastbound

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A lane is currently closed on M4 Prince of Wales Bridge Eastbound from J23 M48 to J22 M49.
  • The lane is closed due to an obstruction on the road.
  • This is causing increasing delays and queueing traffic.
  • Average speed 20mph

