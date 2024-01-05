TEIGAN LOUISE HERBERT, 22, of Llantarnam Close, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOE FRANKLIN, 20, of Pant Yr Resk Road, Mynyddislwyn, Blackwood must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MORE NEWS: Tribute paid to ‘well-loved son’ who died on New Year’s Day

DALE EVANS, 29, of De Winton Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEON FARINA-BRAY, 33, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 70mph zone on Bridge Street, Newbridge on June 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JASON LEIGH JONES, 37, of Pochin Crescent, Tredegar must pay £256 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Glyn Terrace on June 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELLIS CONAN JAMES, 30, of Brierley Close, Trenewydd Park, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AKERMAN AUTOMOTIVE LTD, Parkwood Drive, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

MOHAMMAD ZIADALLY DHUNYE, 43, of Heathfield Walk, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on May 27, 2023.

MICHAL GLINOJECKI, 46, of Maesglas Grove, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER HEADWORTH, 61, of Lambert Street, Newport must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt in Llandevenny on May 26, 2023.

GARY WILLIAM PAYNE, 44, of Eric Coates Walk, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.