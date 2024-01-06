A MAN will go on trial later this year after he denied allegations of controlling behaviour against a woman and assaulting her.
Delme Marks, 26, from Blaina pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The controlling or coercive behaviour charge includes accusations of pressuring her to have an abortion and punching her in the face.
Marks faces a trial on May 21 with the case expected to last three to four days.
The defendant, of Abertillery Road, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
