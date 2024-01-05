Connor Reader, 27, from Newport is facing years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

The defendant, of Lea Close, Bettws, had admitted the charges on the basis he was a “custodian” and “messenger”.

The case was adjourned to January 12.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, remanded Reader in custody after the defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court.

He was represented by David Leathley and the prosecution by Bethan Evans.