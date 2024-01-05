A MAN who has admitted heroin and cocaine trafficking offences is claiming he was only looking after the drugs.
Connor Reader, 27, from Newport is facing years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
The defendant, of Lea Close, Bettws, had admitted the charges on the basis he was a “custodian” and “messenger”.
The case was adjourned to January 12.
MORE NEWS: Man accused of Boxing Day assaults on two women
The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, remanded Reader in custody after the defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court.
He was represented by David Leathley and the prosecution by Bethan Evans.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here