Gwent Police said they "received a report of a serious assault" in King Street, Brynmawr, at around 1.45am on Saturday, December 30.

Police officers were called to the scene, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service. Two men were found with injuries, and were taken to hospital. They have since been discharged.

Two men - a 51-year-old from Brynmawr and an 18-year-old from Ebbw Vale - have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have since been released on bail, and Gwent Police is appealing for information.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300441486, or you can send a direct message on social media with details.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details".

Full statement from Gwent Police

We received a report of a serious assault in King Street, Brynmawr, at around 1.45am on Saturday 30 December after two men were found with injuries.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

They have since been discharged.

A 51-year-old man from Brynmawr and an 18-year-old man from Ebbw Vale were arrested on suspicion of a section 18 assault (GBH with intent).

Both men have been released on bail as our investigation continues.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, as they could have information to assist our enquiries.

Call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300441486, or you can send a direct message on social media with details.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.