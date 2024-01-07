A MAN has pleaded guilty to a number of drugs offences as well as threatening to release private sex films of a woman.
Kade Wren, 20, from Newport admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and disclosing/threatening to disclose private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.
He’s also accepted possession of criminal property by having more than £1,000 in dirty cash.
Wren was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but the case was adjourned to Monday to allow the prosecution more time to present the drugs case against him.
The defendant, of Clifton Place, was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder Neil Owen-Casey.
