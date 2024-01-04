A DOOR at a rugby ground in Risca was damaged after an attempted break-in.
The building door at Risca Rugby Grounds was damaged in an alleged attempt to break in between Monday, December 18, and Friday, December 29.
Gwent Police are now appealing for witnesses after receiving a report of the criminal damage.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist our investigation, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call us on 101, or DM us, quoting log reference 2300440832.
"You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
