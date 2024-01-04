Thornbury Park Post Office on Ebenezer Drive has been closed since a car collided with the premises in the early afternoon of Friday, December 22.

Gwent Police officers attended along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue and Welsh Ambulance Service.

Police have confirmed the crash involved a single vehicle and there were no reported injuries, despite the three emergency services being in attendance.

The Post Office need to complete a structural survey before repairs can be made (Image: Post Office)

Last month, staffing issues forced another Post Office branch in Rogerstone to close as early as 2pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a call at around 2.20pm on Friday, December 22, after a car had collided with a building in Thornbury Park, Rogerstone.

“Officers attended, along the fire and ambulance services. The collision involved one vehicle. There were no reports of any injuries.”

A spokesperson for Post Office said the closure of the Thornbury Park branch is temporary – but it is “not yet known” when the building will reopen.

They said: “Thornbury Park Post Office has been temporarily closed since a car was in collision with the premises on 22 December.

“Post Office has been supporting the Postmaster.

“A structural survey needs to be undertaken before any repairs can be carried out. It is not yet known when this branch will be able to re-open.

“In the meantime, alternative branches include High Cross, Rogerstone, Bassaleg and Gaer Park.”