- Emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the A48 at Castleton, Newport.
- Due to the accident all Newport Bus inbound 30 services will divert via the A48M and M4 from Wyevale garden centre. The service to will then re join the route at Celtic springs.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here