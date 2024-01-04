Live

Accident on A48 at Castleton, Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are at the scene of an accident on the A48 at Castleton, Newport.
  • Due to the accident all Newport Bus inbound 30 services will divert via the A48M and M4 from Wyevale garden centre. The service to will then re join the route at Celtic springs.

