Abigail Hannah Beauty Salon will relocate to the former Charlotte Alexander Bridal Wear shop at 28 Victoria Street in Old Cwmbran and intends taking on two new members of staff.

The salon is currently based in the upstairs of a hair salon in Commercial Street, Pontnewydd and will open from Monday to Saturday at its new location at various times from 9am through to 8pm one night a week.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said the change of use was acceptable as there is no protection of retail premises in the area and the switch from bridal shop to salon isn’t considered to have a different impact on the residential amenity.

One resident had complained that drivers ignore resident-only access to Malpas Street and requested the new salon be required to inform customers of the restriction, but planning officer Tom Braithwaite said signage is already in place and it would be for the highways authority to investigate if the issue continues.

His report also said the highways department had noted public transport is available and the nearby Cwmbran Village Surgery car park removes the need for dedicated off-street parking and said a request, by the highways officer, that details of “cycle parking” be provided was “not considered reasonable or necessary”.

The salon is due to hold an open evening on Sunday, January 14.