With flood warnings already in place, Network Rail has identified key sites in Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall as being at risk of flooding from around 3pm this afternoon, Thursday, January 4.

Trains may not be able to operate through these areas.

Those who have already travelled should consider making their return journey as soon as possible, GWR has said.

The direct route between Swindon and Bristol Parkway remains closed due to flooding. Other locations most at risk include sites between:

Swindon and Bristol Temple Meads;

Newton Abbot and Plymouth;

Exeter and Tiverton;

Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare;

Taunton and Westbury.

Services between London and Paddington will continue to operate but may be affected by flooding elsewhere.

Customers with tickets for trains later today can use their tickets on earlier services.