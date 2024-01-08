Chuckles Day Care in Bettws had a joint inspection from Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and Estyn in October and a report has now been released on their findings.

The day nursery was rated excellent in the six areas assessed which are: Wellbeing, Learning, Care and Development, Teaching and Assessment, Environment, Leadership and Management. Only one other nursery in Wales has achieved this level, Rachels Playhouse in Aberdare.

In a true Newport success story Chuckles was rated in the Top Twenty Nurseries in Wales based on parent reviews by Daynurseries.co.uk for a seventh year in a row in April.

Owner Lisa Owen, who was raised in Bettws, took over the once pub in 1996 and then converted it into a nursery in 1999.

Chuckles has grown from a 26 place Nursery to a 70-place full nursery with a waiting list.

All smiles from staff at Chuckles Day Care (Image: Chuckles Nursery)

Ms Owen said: “14 of the 34 team come from Bettws starting as trainees and becoming fully qualified child care practitioners and 3 of our current trainees came to this Nursery as children. 80% of our team are all qualified.”

Ms Owen said she is still ‘pinching herself after the recent inspection' where inspectors praised leaders for ‘their clear vision for the setting and are passionate about making every day count through planning engaging experience and worthwhile opportunities to enhance and enrich the lives of the children.’

Inspectors noted that ‘children’s communication skills are a strong feature at the setting. With nearly all children speaking confidently with peers and adults.’ Nearly all ‘children develop a love of reading and choose to share books with friends in the reading cave outside. They know how to handle books correctly and turn pages independently whilst retelling parts of the story.’

It was also noted that ‘nearly all children are happy and settled and cope exceptionally well with separation and transitions, many happily waving happy goodbyes to parents through the windows at the setting. Children have warm, close relationships with each other and practitioners.’

Ms Owen said: “The feedback from the inspectors on the day was completely amazing. The words they used to describe the setting, the team, the children, which is what we as management work towards every day, reduced me to tears and I have to admit I missed most of it.

“After excellent number three, everything was a blur and I was hugging everyone in the room.

“The children, well I never doubted them. No nerves, so no stage fright, just another day in Chuckles Nursery for them. Another day, another adventure.”

Estyn and CIW praised the nursery’s practitioners who ‘are dedicated in their roles.’ They are ‘professional and passionate about the care they provide. They interact with the children in an extremely warm and gentle manner, creating a positive, calm, and happy atmosphere throughout. They engage purposefully as they know the children very well.’

Leaders ensure the ‘indoor and outdoor environments are safe and secure. Thorough, comprehensive risk assessments are in place for all areas, which staff adhere to daily. Monthly reviews are in place to ensure that the safety of the children is paramount. Daily cleaning, management and health and safety checks of the environment are complete.’