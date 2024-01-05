Applicant Nicolas Bouwer had applied for change of use planning permission so he could operate the gym from Unit 43 at Court Road Industrial Estate in Llantarnam, Cwmbran.

But Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department said the location was “unsuitable” as it thought most people would travel to the gym by car, and the highways department had objected as there isn’t enough parking spaces available.

A report by planner Simon Pritchard said while there are some houses and bus stops within “an acceptable 800m walking distance” the location on a large industrial estate was likely to discourage users from walking or cycling and it is thought they would drive to the gym instead.

The gym would have been open from 5.30am to 8pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 5pm on Saturdays and 9am to 3pm on Sundays. There are just two parking spaces outside the unit and a further six shared with other units but based on its size the council’s parking standards would have required 29 spaces.

Mr Pritchard’s report found: “There would be an increased likelihood of indiscriminate parking to the detriment of highway safety.”

The application was also rejected due to an “unjustified loss of an industrial/employment unit” for a business which the council’s policies state would be suitable in a town or local centre.