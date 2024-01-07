Newport also took the spot as the safest city in Wales, according to Molo, with 60 robberies per 100,000 people and 35 thefts per 100,000 people.

The data also revealed that 662 people were injured with violence per 100,000 people and 381 residential burglaries per 100,000.

Newport crowned second safest city in England and Wales (Image: Stock)

Newport’s high ranking was put down to investment in safety measures, including improved street lighting and community support officers.

Fellow Welsh city Swansea ranked third with only 23 robberies per 100,000 and 59 thefts per 100,000.

Wales’ capital Cardiff wasn’t far behind coming in at fifth with 58 robberies per 100,000 and 70 thefts per 100,000.

In the year ending June 2023, the crime rate in Cardiff was lower than the average crime rate across similar areas. However, in the same time period the capital city’s crime rate was higher than average for the South Wales force area.

photoeverywhere (Image: photoeverywhere)

At the end of June 2023 crime rates had increased in Cardiff and the South Wales force area as a whole compared with the same time in 2022, according to Molo.

Taking the top spot as the safest city in England and Wales was Nottingham which has a relatively low robbery rate of 76 for every 100,000 people, as well as one of the lowest rates of stalking and harassment (517 per 100,000), whilst Southend – on – Sea came in at fourth.

Luton came in as the sixth safest city with 102 robberies per 100,000 with Norwich, Liverpool and Sunderland following closely behind in seventh, eighth and ninth.

Rounding up the top 10 safest cities was Bristol with 83 thefts per 100,000.