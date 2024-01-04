Photos shared with the Argus, posted online on Tuesday, January 2, showed the devastating effects of Storm Henk at St Woolos Cemetery in central Newport.

Tagging Newport City Council in a Facebook post, Newport resident Simon Clayden said: “Every year, the same thing. People’s relatives lay there. You charge them thousands and this is what they get every year. Shame on you.”

The pictures show a large amount of brown water, pooled at the bottom of the hill, rendering as much as three-quarters of some gravestones under water.

A spokesperson said Newport council wanted to “reassure” relatives of the people who are laid at rest at St Woolos Cemetery that such flood waters do not damage the graves.

The council have reassured relatives that flood waters do not damage the graves (Image: Simon Clayden)

Drainage maintenance and repair works were carried out to address the significant flooding that takes place at the site.

After the latest round of torrential downpour, the council says it is pumping out as much excess water as it can in order to clear the site as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson said: “Site wide drainage maintenance, repair and improvement works were carried out several years ago to help address the significant flooding that occurred in St Woolos Cemetery.

“This included pipe repairs and the installation of a new outlet chamber.

However, flooding still occasionally occurs when exceptionally torrential rain falls in a short period on already saturated ground.

“This is beyond the council’s control, but we recognise that it can be upsetting for relatives. However, we would like to reassure them that the flood waters do subside naturally within days and does not damage the graves.

“We are also pumping out as much of the excess water as we can in order to clear the site as quickly as possible.”

Vehicle access to St Woolos Cemetery can be found at the gates by Bassaleg Road Lodge. The gates by Risca Road Lodge will remain closed, as on weekends and bank holidays, due to the narrow access.