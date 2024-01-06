A MAN has appeared in court accused of kidnapping a woman on New Year’s Eve and later threatening to rape a female police officer.
Corey Webb, 27, from Cwmbran was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He has been charged with kidnap, false imprisonment, intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment.
The harassment count includes accusations that Webb assaulted a PC and made threats to rape her.
The charges relate to allegations the prosecution claims occurred in Abergavenny and Cwmbran between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Webb, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on January 30.
