Officers stopped 1,152 drivers as part of the road safety campaign between Friday, December 1, and Monday, January 1.

More than 160 people were arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gwent Police worked with other forces in Wales and the UK to conduct “intelligence-led” vehicle checks and patrols at known hot-spots over the course of the month.

Officers arrested 151 people on suspicion of driving while under the influence on Gwent roads – 81 on suspicion of drug-driving, and 70 on suspicion of drink-driving.

A further 14 people were arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen after they were stopped.

The force worked with others from around the UK

Sergeant Leighton Healan from the roads policing and specialist operations unit said: “Fatal collisions caused by people driving under the influence of drink or drugs have a long-lasting impact on families and communities.

“We won’t tolerate drink and drug driving in Gwent. Any motorist caught driving under the influence or driving dangerously, will be prosecuted.

“Sadly this behaviour isn’t limited to the festive period, and our officers carry patrols regularly to catch those who still believe it is acceptable to get behind the wheel and drive after taking drugs or drinking alcohol.

“Driving under the influence of a substance will impair your ability to drive; there is no excuse for it. You may feel fine, you make look fine, but you could be over the limit for drink and drugs.

“Our message is clear – make the right decision – and never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Driving under the influence has life-changing, or even life-ending, consequences.”

If you see someone that you suspect is driving under the influence, report it to Gwent Police by calling 101 or, if it is an emergency, dial 999. Alternatively, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.