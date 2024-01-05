RAIL strikes are due to take place across the UK this month - but many rail workers in Wales won't be walking out.
The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) has confirmed a pay deal was reached between Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government last month.
RMT members won "between a 6.6 per cent and 9.5 per cent pay rise" following intense negotiations and no strike action, said a union spokesperson.
General secretary for the RMT Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate members on securing a negotiated settlement on pay and conditions".
This however does not mean that other rail operators in Wales will not be affected.
However trains could be cancelled or delayed due to ongoing floods wreaking havoc on train lines, as a result of Storm Henk.
Click here to read more about how floods are affecting certain parts of Gwent.
