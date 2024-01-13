THE Handpost Hotel, in Risca Road, is one of Newport’s oldest pubs and hotels, having been welcoming locals since the 1800s.

It became a pub in the late 1890s and early 1900s, and stopped being a hotel in the early 1950s.

The establishment is now run by Green King and the pub is growing from strength to strength.

We chatted with general manager Nicky Mackenzie who took over the pub in October 2016.

Nicky MacKenzie of The Handpost Hotel. Picture: Christinsleyphotography (Image: Christinsleyphotography)She said: “I have run a few places such as the Rat and Parrot, Breeze, and Yates and have a good pub background. One of the first things I did when I took it on was bring the hotel back as well as a pub.

“We have got a few rooms that we have done as part of the hotel which is all set up now and we still got the old shove a-ha’penny table in here from years ago and we did a refurbishment during COVID of the inside and out.”

Miss Mackenzie believes that the pub is the heart of the community, and even knows customers by name and what they drink.

Past and Now shots of The Handpost Hotel. Picture: christinsleyphotography (Image: christinsleyphotography)She added: “I think the pub is the heart of the community, it’s a focal point and people come from everywhere to visit. Even ex-rugby players have had a pint at the pub.

“Everyone who comes here is like a big family, and the team are wonderful and gives everyone their personal touch and knows what they are drinking as soon as they walk through the door.”

The pub is known for its customer service, ambience, lighting, and music. Their most popular drink either is either Madri, Guinness, or gin.

The handpost hotel is known for being dog friendly and its great service. Picture: Christinsleyphotography (Image: Christinsleyphotography)It even allows dog owners to bring in their pooches with treats and water offered on arrival at the bar.

Its most popular food served is burgers, lasagna, or curry. Free curry is also served on match days during the Six Nations.