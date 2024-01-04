With the cost of living crisis still ongoing, finding somewhere to live that won't break the bank can be difficult, whether you are looking to buy or rent.

To help, the experts at Make My Blinds have released a list of the top 10 most affordable places in the UK to live.

To determine the most affordable locations the experts looked at a range of data, including annual salary, bankruptcy rate and rental prices.

The Welsh county of Ceredigion was found to be the most affordable place to live in the UK followed by Staffordshire Moorlands and East Riding of Yorkshire.

Ceredigion, in Wales, was named most affordable place to live in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

There was one south Wales county that featured on the list, which can be seen below.

Most affordable places to live in the UK

The top 10 most affordable places to live in the UK, according to Make My Blinds, are:

Ceredigion Staffordshire Moorlands East Riding of Yorkshire Rushcliffe Monmouthshire Gwynedd Bromsgrove Chorley Lancaster Amber Valley

Monmouthshire among most affordable places to live in the UK

Monmouthshire was found to be the fifth most affordable place to live in the UK.

It was one of three counties in Wales to make the top 10 list along with Ceredigion - which was named the most affordable place to live in the UK - and Gwynedd (6th).

Monmouthshire was found to have the highest mean annual salary out of the Welsh locations (£33,575).

The monthly rental price (one-bed flat on average) in the south Wales county was £473 while the average cost of a house (per square metre) was £3,287.

See what makes Monmouthshire among the most affordable places to live in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Monmouthshire scored an overall affordability rating of 7.25 out of 10, compared to Ceredigion which scored 7.72.

The study by Make My Blinds also found Blaenau Gwent to be the cheapest place in the UK to rent.

The average monthly rental price (one-bed flat) in Blaenau Gwent is £303.

This is over £20 cheaper than the next best - Powys (£325).

Rhondda Cynon Taf was the third cheapest with an average monthly rental price of £350.