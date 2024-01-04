The man – referred to only as Former Police Officer A – faces a disciplinary hearing and some of the hearing will be held behind closed doors.

The decision not to release the former officer's name has been made on health grounds, Gwent Police told the Argus.

The ex-employee is alleged to have breached Gwent Police’s standards of professional behaviour in respect of:

Honesty and integrity

Authority, respect and courtesy

Equality and diversity

Discreditable conduct



A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “This is alleged to amount to gross misconduct and, if proven, would justify Former Police Officer A's dismissal from Gwent Police had he remained a serving officer.

“Chief Constable Pam Kelly has determined that the identity of witnesses and the former officer subject to proceedings will be anonymised as appropriate.”

They added: “The former officer applied for a private hearing and this was refused by the chief constable.

“However the chief constable has made an order that the former officer is not identified and is referred to in these proceedings as former Police Officer A.

“The hearing will be held in public although there will also be some aspect of proceedings which will be subject to private session.

“The rationale for this decision is due to health concerns of the former officer.”

Argus editor Gavin Thompson has criticised the force over their decision not to release the officer’s name.

He said: "It is concerning and disappointing that Gwent Police are refusing to release the name of the officer subject to these allegations.

"We rely on police officers to keep us safe, so it is right that when one is subject to allegations of misconduct that we are able to report that fully, as we would with any criminal trial.

"To restrict publication of the officer’s identity serves only to protect them, and does nothing to demonstrate to us, and to you, that Gwent Police have the interests of the public at heart."

The hearing will take place in Cwmbran.