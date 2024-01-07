The pressure attached to being the best version of yourself and to “glowing-up” by the start of February can make some people give up within the first few weeks.

Although wallets may be feeling the pinch, setting and sticking to goals in a manageable way on a budget doesn’t have to seem impossible.

The Argus has rounded up a list of budget-friendly, healthy habits you can start this week in Newport with friends and family to start the year off right.

Swimming at one of Newport Live's pools

Rippling water in a swimming pool (Image: Canva)

Newport Live offers swimming at a low cost over four pools in the city. Adult non-members can expect to pay around £4.35 per session. Members can get discounted swimming sessions, so can seniors and children.

Where: Newport International Sports Village (Velodrome Way, NP19 4RA) and The Active Living Centre (Bettws Lane, NP20 7YB)

When: different times available

Visit newportlive.co.uk to make a booking

Couch to 5k every week with Newport Parkrun

Runner on a running path (Image: Canva)

Newport Parkrun, the second Welsh parkrun event to launch in 2011, now has more than fifty 5k events in Wales each and every Saturday morning.

Local runner and Parkrun ambassador Chris Davies, set up the Newport parkrun after an experience in 2010 and saw what a positive impact it can have on physical and mental health within the local community.

A spokesperson for Newport Parkrun said: "Chris set about setting up Newport parkrun and has had a hand in setting up and training the teams of the 48 events in Wales that followed.

"Newport parkrun regularly sees 200+ runners and walkers each week and is supported by 20+ volunteers (each week) who take on roles such as timekeepers, marshals, barcode scanning, tail walking or funnel managing".

The weekly events aren't just for runners (as the name implies). Walkers can go at their pace, and the community exercise start at Tredegar House.

Where: Tredegar House, Newport.

When: Every Saturday at 9am.

Visit facebook.com/newportparkrun for more information.

Gym equipment and running track at Tredegar House

If you're looking to build muscle but can't spend money on weights or gym memberships, head over to Tredegar House for outdoor gym equipment which will help you to get fit and strong.

Not only is this a free way of getting fit, Tredegar House has a one-mile running and cycling track which visitors can take advantage of every day of the week.

Alongside that, there's a cycle track, football, rugby and cricket pitches and even a large playground for children. So they can tire themselves out while you get yourself a work out. Win-win.

Where: Tredegar Park, Newport.

When: Every day of the week.

Creative journaling at home or the Riverfront with Grace Quantock

Grace Quantock says journaling is a really accessible approach to self-care, low cost, low side effects, lets us process and work through emotions. (Image: Canva)

Journaling is an accessible approach to self-care which anyone can take part in.

If you have come across journaling and have been daunted by where to start, Pontypool resident Grace Quantock, 36, has a few ways on how to begin.

Ms Quantock, a psychotherapeutic counsellor, a writer, and a creative therapeutic journaling facilitator, said the practice is "low cost with low side effects and lets us process and work through emotions".

One way to begin, as Ms Quantock highlights, is to keep a journal on your pillow.

"You have to move the journal to go to sleep, so it can be really effective.

"Write down three things each day, three lines, three words, three thoughts, or three things you need to remember to do the day after".

This type of self-care is often forgotten, as pressures of every day life build up.

Ms Quantock is running programmes at The Riverfront in Newport and online. The next session runs on Wednesday, January 24, between 6pm and 8pm called 'Seeking Your North Star'.

She explains the session is about "finding a fit for our dreams in our lives and it's free thanks to Riverfront funding. It's part of a series of 5 workshops, all free".

Sign up at http://tinyurl.com/2p8vaz4x

Coupled with Grace Quantock's free e-book on journaling for beginners - visit http://tinyurl.com/23h7jbrf to see that - journaling may be one healthy habit that you can take into 2024 to help you deal with a range of emotions and events.

Where: Online or at The Riverfront Theatre (Kingsway, NP20 1HG).

When: Wednesday, January 24, between 6pm and 8pm.

NHS Wales My Journey Assessment

NHS Wales provides a service where anyone can take a 'Healthy Weight, Healthy You' assessment which will then give you tailored information based on what you need.

In the assessment you will answer a series of questions relating to your general health, height and weight.

After that, the NHS Wales website will give advice in the shape of posters, leaflets and other information to help you on your journey.

They also explain how you can set long-term healthy weight management goals, motivation and getting the support you need.

Visit healthyweight.wales/my-journey/ to take the assessment

