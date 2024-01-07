Using data from October 2023, the study found that Gwent Police answered 90.6 per cent of their calls within 10 seconds. It means the force, which covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, beat the likes of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, both also inside the top five.

Gwent Police answered 7,895 emergency calls in October alone, 7,151 of which were answered within 10 seconds.

Neighbouring South Wales Police answered 19,593 calls in the same time period, 16,607 of which were answered within 10 seconds for a percentage of 84.8 - only enough for thirteenth place in the list.

A spokesperson for Radaris said: “Police response rates are important for several reasons, such as preventing the situation escalating, reducing the risk of harm to an individual or property, or improving chances of preserving valuable evidence.”