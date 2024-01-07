NO FORCE in England or Wales answers emergency calls faster than Gwent Police, according to a new study by people search engine Radaris.
Using data from October 2023, the study found that Gwent Police answered 90.6 per cent of their calls within 10 seconds. It means the force, which covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen, beat the likes of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, both also inside the top five.
Gwent Police answered 7,895 emergency calls in October alone, 7,151 of which were answered within 10 seconds.
Neighbouring South Wales Police answered 19,593 calls in the same time period, 16,607 of which were answered within 10 seconds for a percentage of 84.8 - only enough for thirteenth place in the list.
A spokesperson for Radaris said: “Police response rates are important for several reasons, such as preventing the situation escalating, reducing the risk of harm to an individual or property, or improving chances of preserving valuable evidence.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel