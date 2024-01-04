A cordon was set up at the school, which enrols 699 pupils according to its website, to allow the helicopters to land safely.

The first emergency vehicle arrived at the scene just before 9.30am.

Wales Air Ambulance said their involvement in the incident concluded at 10.15am.

Pictures obtained by the Argus showed two air ambulances at the Beaufort Road site.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance provided details of their call-out. They said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Newport area this morning (Thursday, January 4).

“Teams from Cardiff and Dafen attended by air with the first helicopter arriving on scene at 9.28am. Our involvement concluded at 10.15am.”

Gwent Police said they were not called to the scene, and the Wales Ambulance Service was unable to confirm the nature of the incident.