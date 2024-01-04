Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 10.50am. The collision involved a van and a cyclist who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.

The incident caused traffic delays, with Newport Bus’ 30 service, which shuttles between Cardiff and Newport, diverting via the A48M and M4 from Wyevale Garden Centre and re-joining the route at Celtic Springs.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 at Castleton at around 10.50am on Thursday 4 January.

"Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, to assist with traffic management.

"The road, which was closed to traffic for a short time, has now re-opened.

"The collision involved a van and a cyclist. The cyclist has been conveyed to hospital for treatment."