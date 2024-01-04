A CYCLIST was taken to hospital following a crash involving a van on the A48 at Castleton this morning.
Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 10.50am. The collision involved a van and a cyclist who was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
The incident caused traffic delays, with Newport Bus’ 30 service, which shuttles between Cardiff and Newport, diverting via the A48M and M4 from Wyevale Garden Centre and re-joining the route at Celtic Springs.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 at Castleton at around 10.50am on Thursday 4 January.
"Officers attended, along with the ambulance service, to assist with traffic management.
"The road, which was closed to traffic for a short time, has now re-opened.
"The collision involved a van and a cyclist. The cyclist has been conveyed to hospital for treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here