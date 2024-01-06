BRODIE WATKINS, 26, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABBY MITCHELL, 30, of London Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on June 25, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MORE NEWS: Tribute paid to ‘well-loved son’ who died on New Year’s Day

DEMI REES, 21, of Holland Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on North Road, Newbridge on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BRANDON SMALLEY, 20, of Glan Ddu Terrace, Tir-y-Berth, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELLIOT TOPP, 26, of Norfolk Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Cromwell Road on May 26, 2023.

JAMES SKEET, 57, of Faraday Close, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

HAYLEY TINA JONES, 40, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road, Sebastopol on June 26, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SONIA THOMAS, 56, of Charles Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £448 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

STEVEN JONES, of 46, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £172 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Commercial Street, Maesycwmmer on May 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHANE KALTER, 30, of Seymour Rise, Parc Seymour, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Redland Street on May 26, 2023.

JUSTIN WILLMOTT, 53, of Heol Pont y Goron, Greenhill Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Station Road on June 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOYLUS MIAH, 60, of South Market Street, Newport must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt on Cromwell Road on May 26, 2023.

MOTORHUB LOGISTICS WALES, Esperanto Way, Newport must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.