A POPULAR pub in a trendy district of South Wales has announced it is closing.
The Conway, in Pontcanna, described how financial difficulties have become to “unwieldy to manage”.
The gastro pub has been trading in the heart of Pontcanna for 15 years.
On their Facebook page, the owners said: “We are extremely sad to have to announce the closure of The Conway.
“The much publicised financial difficulties which have plagued the hospitality industry have finally become too unwieldly to manage.”
“Despite our very best efforts to mitigate them, the challenge is now too great to enable us to continue trading.”
It’s been tough for the food trade on the high street in recent months.
A popular family-run restaurant in Monmouth was forced to close its doors amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Stonemill Restaurant, part of the Steppes Farm property, was forced to close at the end of August due to increasing business costs.
And the Hardwick is no longer a foodie fixture in Abergavenny - a position it held for 18 years - after the restaurant closed.
Surrounded by the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside, The Hardwick announced at the beginning of October that they have closed for good.
The hospitality trade seems to be a difficult industry to negotiate at the moment and it's not getting easier, with many people taking up “dry-January” to recover from the excess of the festive period.
Added to that, it won’t help premises that the Welsh Labour Government announced in their latest funding settlement that business rates relief brought in during the pandemic will be reduced from 75 per cent discount to 40 per cent discount when the next budget kicks in in April 2024.
The owners of the Conway finished their statement giving a nod to the community for their support.
“We would like to thank our hardworking, dedicated staff, many of whom have been with us several years.
“And of course all of our customers, but in particular our loyal regulars for their unwavering support over the years.
