JACK KEDWARD, 20, of Pleasant View, Brynmawr was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llangynidr Road, Ebbw Vale on August 10, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

MUNIB ALI, 29, of Courtybella Gardens, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on St Michael Street on August 22, 2023.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JAMIE DUNNE, 41, of Church Street, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on August 24, 2023.

He was fined £276 and must pay £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

CHRISTINE BOWEN, 61, of Sandalwood Court, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARCUS FRANCIS DAWE, 33, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on May 31, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN DALTON, 67, of St Anne's Gardens, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 174 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Main Road on October 28, 2023.

He was fined £259 and must pay £85 costs and a £68 surcharge.

CRAIG WILLIAMS, 40, of Richmond Road, Bettws, Newport was fined £600 after he admitted a public order offence against PC William Pearce on June 18, 2023.

He must pay a £240 surcharge and £85 costs.

MARC GILL, 36, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport was fined £200 after he admitted assaulting a police officer on Christmas Eve 2022.

He must pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and £50 compensation.

DAWID SZKUDLAREK, 27, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis in Newport on October 11, 2023.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIE BALL, 35, of Cornbrook Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £120.50 in a fine and costs after he admitted stealing five packs of bacon and two jars of coffee from Malpas Service Station on July 11, 2023.

NICOLA WREN, 46, of Griffin Street, Newport was fined £180 after she pleaded guilty to causing PC Adam Omar racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress on October 20, 2023.

She must pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.