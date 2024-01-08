JESSICA SMITH, 27, of Conway Road, Newport must pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LIAM ASH, 21, of Constancia Court, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICTORIA ELIZABETH CARR, 31, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOHN DAVID NEWCOMBE, 46, of Ferndale Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £341 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil, Caerphilly on March 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN WIDDOWS, 28, of Stanford Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Wharf Road on June 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHLOE BRITTON, 24, of Chapel Street, Abertillery was fined £100 for speeding on the A4 in Bristol on January 22, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ELA CELYN JONES, 26, of Thomas Street, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on June 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOASON ALI, 45, of Alice Street, Newport must pay £314 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

JEAN CHANTER, 52, of Manor Park, Newport must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADRIAN CRISTIAN COSTACHE, 23, of Northfield Close, Caerleon, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.