The Welsh Labour leadership contender will set out his plans for the NHS if he becomes the next Welsh Labour leader in a visit to Pembrokeshire, today, Friday, January 5.

Drawing on his experience as health minister during the pandemic, Mr Gething says he protected the NHS from private hands.

He also described his personal journey with the NHS, the service helping treat a kidney disease he suffered in his teens.

Mr Gething spoke to this publication about his leadership punt just before Christmas.

We visited Mr Gething’s office in Cardiff in December where he revealed he would consider a review of the contentious 20mph speed limit law.

In another critical matter of the leadership contest – Mr Gething described how the women of the party will have to explain after no female representation was put forward for the ballot in the leadership race, to be decided in March.

Mr Gething said at the time: “The two women who might have stood decided not to. They will need to explain for themselves why they have chosen not to.

“For Welsh Labour, we need to think why, as a group where half our members are women, we have had no one who wants to stand.”

We discussed Mr Gething's leadership punt in his offices in December (Image: Newsquest)

Recommended read: Vaughan Gething on his Wales Labour leadership punt

On his latest NHS plans, Mr Gething said: “The NHS is one of the Labour movement’s proudest achievements, and securing its future will be a crucial endeavour for the next first minister of Wales.

“During the pandemic, I resisted fierce pressure to put public safety in the private sector’s hands, we were vindicated then, and I’ll do the same again.

“In the year after my A-levels, I developed a kidney disease, known as nephrotic syndrome. For a while there was no good news in sight.

“At 19 years old my parents told me that they would donate one of their own kidneys to keep me alive and healthy.

“As first minister, I would ensure that the Welsh NHS remains true to that Bevan principle – it will remain in public hands.”

Mr Gething added he was focused on achieving the health results that matter to people.

Mr Gething said: “Working with partners across the health sector, I would champion the internationally recognised outcome-based healthcare model across Wales.

“This model is focused on achieving the health results that matter to people. It’s laser focussed on outcomes and patients’ voice.”